Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Raises Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Arco Platform accounts for about 5.1% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 1.66% of Arco Platform worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,512. Arco Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $869.47 million, a P/E ratio of 360.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

