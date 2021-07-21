Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SQNXF stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

