Squirrel Finance Price Tops $1.48 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $3,005.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,226,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,949 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

