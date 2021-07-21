St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $$21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

