Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 426.30 ($5.57). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 421.30 ($5.50), with a volume of 9,883,925 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

The firm has a market cap of £13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.26.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

