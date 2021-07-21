Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $110,522.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.67 or 0.99389176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

