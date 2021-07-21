Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $575.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

