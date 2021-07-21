Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.2% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.49. 124,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

