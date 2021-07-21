Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.