STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.83 million and $2.92 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.83 or 0.00825112 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

