STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $104.87 million and $4.08 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00781051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

