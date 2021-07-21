State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 12,631 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Booking worth $102,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,253.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

