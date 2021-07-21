State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 93,136 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93,136 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $85,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

