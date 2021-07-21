State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of The Kroger worth $69,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

