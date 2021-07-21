State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 125,724 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,112 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of eBay worth $77,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. Insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

