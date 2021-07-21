State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 46,028 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of S&P Global worth $81,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

SPGI stock opened at $416.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $419.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

