State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,983 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $67,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $296.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.