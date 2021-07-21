State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 1.03% of Service Co. International worth $88,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $8,050,967.10. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

