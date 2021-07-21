State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $90,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

