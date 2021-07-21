State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.51% of News worth $70,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of News by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in News by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in News by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of News by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

