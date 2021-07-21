State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $75,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

