State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $91,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

NYSE:CAT opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

