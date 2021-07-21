State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,419 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VMware by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

