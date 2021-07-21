State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $105.74 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $105,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,920,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,481,000 after buying an additional 397,600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 83,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,328 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,242. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

