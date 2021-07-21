State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $110.10 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351,934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $110,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

