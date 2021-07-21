State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $114.14 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,941 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $114,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

