State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $119.68 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $119,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.