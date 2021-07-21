State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $75.07 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $75,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

