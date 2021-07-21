State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $78.91 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,938 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Electronic Arts worth $78,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,837 shares of company stock worth $16,834,574 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

