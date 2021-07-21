State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $97.76 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,531 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,997 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $97,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $19,440,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $193.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.