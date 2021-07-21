State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Intuit worth $82,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $508.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $512.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.