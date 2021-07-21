State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,479,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $111,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

