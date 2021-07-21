State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 499,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $110,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Union Pacific by 161.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $235,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 41,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 27.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

