State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,521 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.71% of East West Bancorp worth $74,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 307,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.