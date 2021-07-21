State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,939 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.47% of W.W. Grainger worth $99,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.64 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

