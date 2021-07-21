State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 105,144 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,144 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $68,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

EW stock opened at $106.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

