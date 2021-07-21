State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 37,052 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,052 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $84,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.73 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

