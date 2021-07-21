State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,764 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $85,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

