State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 613,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $97,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after acquiring an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.