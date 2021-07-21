State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,516 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $78,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $867,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 131,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

