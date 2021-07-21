State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 59,670 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,670 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $88,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $379.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

