State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 70,534 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,534 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $71,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders have sold 96,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,066 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

INFO stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

