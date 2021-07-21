State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 95,270 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,270 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $74,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.