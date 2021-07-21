Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67. Stelco has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.