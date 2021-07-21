Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 195,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,442,061 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $73,695,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $212,985,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

