Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stepan alerts:

NYSE:SCL opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $99.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.