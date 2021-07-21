Stephens Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $62.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

KRUS stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

