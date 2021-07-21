Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.86

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $9.26. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 2,006 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STXS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $685.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Company insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $2,062,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 330.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

