stETH (Lido) Price Hits $1,907.78 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,907.78 or 0.06044443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $44.33 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00141479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.82 or 1.00194216 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 653,549 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

