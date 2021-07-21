stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $1,945.43 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $51.84 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,945.43 or 0.06088476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 656,682 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.